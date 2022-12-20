RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Frustrated customers who use Amazon Prime have filed a lawsuit complaining they aren’t getting what they pay for when it comes to the two-day delivery promised by the company for its Prime service.

Billions of packages pass through Amazon’s fulfillment centers every week on their way to customers — including Prime members who expect their items to arrive in two days.

However, that two-day guarantee doesn’t always happen.

“It is frustrating,” said Amazon Prime member Lindsay Grim. “I’ve had it where I was going on a trip and needed something to arrive in two days and it arrived after I left.”

She’s not the only one with Prime package problems.

Two Prime customers from California have filed a lawsuit claiming Amazon “falsely advertises and deceptively markets” its shipping speed for one- and two-day shipping guarantees”

LINK TO LAWSUIT:

https://www.classaction.org/media/brittain-et-al-v-amazon-com-inc.pdf

The lawsuit also alleges Prime members are shown “a specific delivery date, yet after completing their purchase they are provided with a longer delivery date or told the item is delayed in transit and no expected delivery date is provided.”

Local customers in the Raleigh area have noticed that too.

“It’s true, the delivery date changes,” said Grim.

“If they change it after you buy it — that’s frustrating,” said Amazon Prime member Kristen McGuire. “You’re really expecting to get something in two days which is why you purchased it that day.”

Currently, a federal judge must certify the lawsuit affects more than just the two people who filed it in order to make it a class-action suit.

If it becomes a class action, it would then apply to many more who’ve had similar experiences.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia wanted to hear Amazon’s side of the story — so he reached out to the company via email back on Dec. 13, but received no answer.

He reached out a second time Dec. 20, but thus far — he has yet to hear from them.

The potential impact of the lawsuit could be significant if it turns into a class action.

Amazon is the biggest E-commerce company in the world and last year did an estimated $470 billion worth of online sales.