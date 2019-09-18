Learning the affects of CBD on household pets

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Vets around Wake County and North Carolina are seeing increasing numbers of pets that are suffering from marijuana toxicity.

Tonight at 5, Steve Sbraccia talks to local vet hospitals about the increase and the affect CBD oils have on household pets.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now