RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The legal cannabis products sold in North Carolina are coming under the scrutiny of state lawmakers who are looking at regulating them.

Here in this state, you can buy cannabis-related products in a lot of places and some lawmakers think they need to be controlled.

Legal Cannabis products range from lotions to powders to gummies and everything in between.

House Bill 563 would govern the sale and distribution of products like that.

“We’ve been actually asking for regulation like this for a long time,” said Eric Stahl, the owner Modern Apotheca, a hemp dispensary.

At Modern Apotheca, they have age regulations — which they enforce by checking IDs before they let anyone in.

“We’re talking about legal, intoxicating products that need to be regulated, most importantly, to ensure they’re not falling into the hands of children,” said Stahl.

Among the provisions of House bill 563 are regulations on how to treat hemp-derived products like alcohol by prohibiting:

• Selling to a person under 21,

• Prohibiting the purchase of hemp-derived products for a person under 21,

• Knowingly selling a Hemp derived product without obtaining purchasers proof of age, and

• Distributing samples of hemp derived products on public streets.

“Age 21 is a good age for people to be able to know what it is that they need or don’t need,” said THC user Gary Samuels. “Maybe at 18, maybe not so much.”

Samuels uses products containing hemp derivatives to help him deal with a chronic illness. He says if regulations allow these products to still be available, he’ll be happy.

“It’s something that helps a lot of people with chronic illnesses like myself,” he said. “It definitely makes a difference for me.”

The bill also proposes licensing fees for manufacturing, distribution, and sale of hemp-derived products.

Stahl says the regulations would ensure a level playing field for everyone.

“The problem is that we have so many other outlets out there that sell these products that we need all of those stores, gas stations, and vape shops to operate around these same guidelines,” he said.

Currently, the bill is stuck in committee and probably won’t be voted on this session before lawmakers adjourn in August.

That’s not to say lawmakers won’t revisit the regulations next session.