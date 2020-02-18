Lillington homeowner frustrated with Hurricane Matthew disaster assistance delay

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A homeowner trying to get recovery money from damage inflicted by Hurricane Matthew is frustrated at how long it’s taking for his application to be approved.

When Hurricane Matthew hit our state in 2016, it damaged or destroyed as many as 98,000 homes in eastern North Carolina.

One of those damaged homes belonged to Bobby McGirt of Lillington—where the hurricane’s winds also tore a hole in his roof.

“We’re now in our fourth year of waiting for disaster recovery assistance,” said McGirt.

After four years, the temporary tarp placed on his roof has begun to wear—and now water leaks in this storage room, as well as in the kitchen.

“It has compromised the integrity of the wood structure,” said McGirt pointing to rotting wood on some of his kitchen cabinets that have been exposed to water for years.

Outside of McGirt’s home, you can see the brick wall at the corner of his house wall has begun to separate.

He says the damage did not happen as a result of the hurricane—but rather over four years as water has seeped in behind the bricks, causing the wood beneath it to rot and swell and pull the wall apart.

“The integrity of the structure is now a safety violation or hazard,” he claims.

After Matthew, he applied for disaster assistance with FEMA.

“Initially I got $68,” he said. “I appealed it for more, but they kept it at $68.03.”

But there were other recovery funds available—including some provided by the state under the Rebuild NC program.

“North Carolina Received over $234 million for Hurricane Matthew,” said Cornelius Jordan of Rebuild NC.

The application the state received from McGirt in 2018 has multiple steps.

“I’ve been at the same step—step four,’’ he said. “Step five is where they start dispersing assistance.”

The state says his application is hung up there because it’s still incomplete.

“There are certain things the applicant must take care of—which we cannot help them with,’ said Jordan.

“Throughout this process, I’ve had to supply my deed—have a county seal on that deed. I had to have proof the property taxes were in my name,” said McGirt.

McGirt did admit he’s been delinquent in his property tax payments going back to 2016.

He says he told the state those delinquencies will be cleared up by the end of the month.

The state says once it gets all the documentation it needs—McGirt’s application will no longer be held up.

“We’re talking about weeks getting the applicant moved once we’ve received and verified those documents,” said Jordan.

McGirt’s home also suffered damage in Hurricane Florence—but, that $543 million in relief money sent to the state has yet to be allocated—because the state is still trying to come up with an action plan for those funds.









The draft action plan is available for review on the Rebuild NC website.

Printed copies of the draft plan are also available by calling 984-833-4344.

Public comments can be submitted by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov or by U.S. Postal Service mail to: ReBuild NC, Attn: Florence Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC, 27709.

Public comments on the draft plan must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 8, 2020.

