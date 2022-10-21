RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone, but you might still be affected by it if you try to buy a used car.

There are thousands of flood-damage vehicles out there and experts say they’ll be working their way into the used car market.

Although there are safeguards in place to alert potential buyers the car may be flood damaged, sometimes those safeguards get bypassed by scammers who want to find ways to sell you a vehicle that’s damaged from a flood.

According to Carfax, there are currently 15,600 flood-damaged cars on North Carolina’s roads. Now that the damage from Hurricane Ian being cleaned up, experts believe thousands more will make their way into our used car market in the next few weeks.

“Con men take these cars, clean them up and move them to sell in used car markets in other areas,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.

Surface damage to the interior and the body can be hidden with a good cleanup. When it’s done, the car can look like new, but there’s hidden damage.

Although a flood-damaged engine can be made to look new on the outside, flood waters create damage on the inside to electrical components, especially if it’s a salt water flood like what occurred in many costal Florida communities.

When a car is damaged by a flood and the insurance pays off, they note on the title that it’s a flood damaged car.

However, scammers buy those cars and create a new fake title that doesn’t show flood damage.

Carfax has a tool that will help you find out if the car you want to buy is flood damaged, but what happens if the title has been manipulated.

CBS 17 asked Voss if a Carfax report will catch a vehicle whose title has been manipulated to remove the flood damage reference.

“If it had a…flood branded title or a total loss title that will live on the Carfax report. We guarantee it,” she said. “It will live on the Carfax report for the life of the vehicle even if the somehow the vehicle ends up with a clean title– through title washing.”

In North Carolina, if the seller does not disclose that it’s a flood car, penalties can include a $5,000 fine and jail time.