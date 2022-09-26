RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive hack of Uber’s databases completely compromised all of the company’s systems and now anyone who used the ride-sharing service is being warned to take precautions.

When you call for an Uber you want to be taken for a ride, but you don’t want your data collected by Uber to take you for a ride.

However, that’s what happened earlier this month when Uber’s systems were hacked.

It was the second time since 2016 that the rideshare giant was breached.

Pete Nicoletti, the chief information security officer for the Americas at Check Point Software Technologies, said the Uber hack was a very severe breach.

“In the business we call it, a total breach,” he said. “It was to all internal systems.”

What was hacked? Uber’s bug reports, their billing systems, internal Slack communications, and more — all stolen by a teenage hacker calling himself “teapot.”

“Teapot found a gift-wrapped package in the form of a file with every single internal password on it,” said Nicoletti.

In its initial response, the company claimed the hackers had no access to sensitive data like trip history.

“That’s not conclusive at this point,” said Nicoletti.

He says those stolen bug reports alone could open Uber up to future hacks.

With 57 million users and 600,000 drivers using the Uber database — that’s a lot of vulnerabilities.

If you are among the 57-million current or former Uber users, Nicoletti says go to the website “Have I been Pwned.”

Once you enter in an email or cellphone number, “It will report back to you the companies that have not treated your information very carefully,” Nicoletti said.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia tried it and discovered 11 breaches where his passwords and other information were stolen.

If you’ve found a breach reveals your passwords:

Change your email and other logins immediately

Never use the same password for multiple accounts

Use a password manager to remember all of your new, unique passwords

Remember, hackers count on you reusing your passwords over and over.

“That 18-year-old hacker also hacked a gaming company the same weekend he hacked Uber using the same technique,” said Nicoletti.

Over the weekend, London Police said they arrested that teenage hacker accused of breaching Uber and Rockstar Gaming.

There are some reports circulating that the suspect is the head of a teenage internet extortion gang.