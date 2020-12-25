Millions of packages remain undelivered in time for Christmas due to delays at post offices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Millions of packages remain undelivered this Christmas Day due to a huge backlog at the US Postal service.

There are some gifts that just didn’t make it under the tree this year, despite the best efforts of the post office.

The reason is what some are calling a “perfect storm” of circumstances that conspired to create the backlog.

The effects of the pandemic, the shipment of the vaccine, and the fact that more folks than ever shopped online this year flooded all delivery services with packages, but the post office took the biggest hit.

The US Postal service has been advising folks about its problems on its website and mobile apps.

As late as December 24, online notices were telling customers that the unprecedented increase in volume and COVID-19 related labor problems are creating backlogs, meaning some package might not make it in time for Christmas.

Mark Dimondstein, the president of American Postal Workers Union, told CBS News, “I think in some situations people will be disappointed.”

In addition to packages, the postal service also has to deliver regular mail too and all of that just overburdened a system that’s struggling to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

Only 75 percent of first class mail is arriving on time this year, compared to last year this time, when it was 90 percent.

The postal service had been hit hard by COVID-related labor shortages. It’s estimated over 18,000 employees are on the daily quarantine list as the pandemic rages.

“With all of that, we’re still out here like all other essential workers,” said Dimondstein.

Because many packages have to be sored by hand–not machine, it just adds to the delay and backlog, leaving customers hoping they’ll see their packages sometime soon.

“I’m hoping for Saturday which is the day after, because I really don’t think it’s going to make it on time,” postal customer Steve Neal told CBS News.

The postal service says its working as hard as it can to clear the backlog and it asks that customers be patient it’s just going to take time.

Meanwhile, the United Parcel Service says some of its packages are taking a back-seat to a much more important delivery– that is the vaccine.

“The vaccines will get they’ll get the first priority on the aircraft, first priority on the on the package car,” UPS’s Wes Wheeler told CBS News.

UPS say its spent months working out logistics for shipping the vaccines well before they were ready to be delivered so it could move them in the quickest, mot efficient manner.