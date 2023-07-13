MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Car thefts are a growing problem around the Triangle and different police agencies are trying to find ways to control them.

One local police department has become proactive in an effort to curb car thefts and break-ins.

After watching vehicle thefts and break-ins rise dramatically in their town in the last few months, Morrisville police knew they had to do more than tell folks to lock their cars to prevent thefts.

Just last night a group of masked thieves made their way into a Morrisville neighborhood finding a pair of unlocked automobiles.

Twenty seconds later, one of the cars was gone.

The crime was caught on a doorbell camera and the video was shared with neighbors on social media.

It’s also a crime that Morrisville started seeing too much of.

In April the town saw 17 larcenies from motor vehicles.

In May that more than doubled with 41 larcenies from motor vehicles and 13 motor vehicle thefts.

In June that trend continued with 33 larcenies from motor vehicles and 23 motor vehicle thefts.

Neighbor Hari Muralishaton said it’s frustrating that people are walking the neighborhood in the early morning hours trying to get into automobiles.

“It’s scary that this is happening,” he said.

“We decided to take a more proactive effort to deal with the situation,” said Captain James Preddy, the head of the criminal investigation division at the Morrisville police department.

It formed an “impact team” that patrols the streets at night looking specifically for those who are trying to steal cars.

“We use a three prong method, intervention, suppression, and outreach,” he said.

It seems to work.

Since June 28, when the team was deployed, the town has only had 10 motor vehicle larcenies and 2 vehicle thefts.

Taking your keys and locking your car still remain the first line of defense against theft.

Morrisville police are also joining other police agencies in offering steering wheel locks for those residents who want them.

In last nights case, the owners were able to get their car back quickly because they had an Apple Air Tag hidden in the vehicle.

“It allowed officers to pinpoint a location and ultimately recover the vehicle,” Preddy said.

One neighbor on the street told CBS 17 he ordered an Air Tag for his car after learning how it helped recover the stolen vehicle.

Because car thefts don’t happen in a vacuum or aren’t isolated to just one community, Morrisville police hold meetings with their counterparts sharing intelligence about crime trends and other criminal activities they need to know about.