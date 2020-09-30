Nash UNC Health Care confirms ‘recent increase’ in COVID-19 cases among staff

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – There are concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. CBS 17 was the first to report the issue after it was brought up by a viewer who claimed a number of employees at the hospital are out of work because of the virus.

Nash UNC Health Care confirmed it has a problem, saying it has seen a “recent increase” in staff members testing positive for COVID-19. It wouldn’t provide specific number nor say if those affected worked on one floor or in one ward.

“A small percentage of staff who has tested positive for COVID-19,” spokeswoman Dorsey Robias said in an email. She added that, since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has also seen an increase in the number of patients at the hospital who are affected by the virus.

A CBS 17 investigation found the health care industry was one of the top-two for problems related to COVID-19. Since March, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received 927 complaints about the virus in North Carolina industries. Of those, 184 were in health care. Furthermore, 32 of those complaints involved general medical or hospitals.

Nash UNC Health Care said among the precautions it takes is mandatory screening for every staff member before starting their shifts. It also said everybody in the facility is required to wear masks and proper PPE. It is also cleaning patient rooms, clinical areas, break rooms, and common areas.

Tobias said the facility is taking additional measures like using UV light to sanitize. As for staff, she said they are required to self-monitor for symptoms. They must also wear masks and eye protection while on duty.

