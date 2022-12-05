RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping your privacy private is tough to do in this digital age, which is why a recent settlement over location-tracking involving Google and 40 states across the country seemed like a win for those who use any of the tech giant’s apps.

Location tracking isn’t just something Google does — all the tech giants do it to one degree or another, and it’s largely unregulated.

Google paid nearly $ 400 million to settle allegations that it illegally tracked people’s locations since 2014 even when users thought they had turned off that tracking.

“They were tracking user activity and selling that information to business advertisers on the Google platform,” said cybersecurity expert Craig Petronella of the Petronella Technology Group.

North Carolina and 39 other states sued Google to get them to change that policy.

In the settlement, Google agreed to make its location-tracking systems more transparent

“Our information, particularly where we go, is very personal and it should be our decision whether we disclose it to companies that try and make money off of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

That’s because research shows knowing as few as four locations a person visited can be used to identify them or their routines.

Although Google says it’s already updating location tracking in its apps to make disabling them more transparent, tech experts say generally speaking you need to be wary of any policy by any tech firm.

“Don’t trust because a policy says they’ll do something it’s actually being done,” said Petronella. “Take things into your own hands.”

In this case, he suggests putting your phone or another device into what’s called a Faraday bag. Those specially lined bags prevent radio frequencies from being received either coming to or from your device even when it’s turned off.

Another option is to delete apps and reinstall them when you need them.

However, all that is inconvenient.

Petronella says a better solution is to push Congress into passing national data privacy laws, like Europe’s General Data Protection regulation.

“Our country doesn’t have a law like that nationwide,” said Petronella. “There are state-driven laws — New York is pretty much the leader along with California — on data privacy.”

Although some in Congress see a need for national standards, it’s currently not a high priority for lawmakers.

Meanwhile, both the Federal Trade Commission and the FCC say they are looking at ways to enforce existing laws– to help keep our data private.