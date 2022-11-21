RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday season is about to get underway in full force with Thanksgiving this week and Christmas just about a month away.

This is also the time of year that the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office says people in our state give the most money to charities.

However, you need to watch out for groups that take your cash — but don’t give much to those in need.

Charitable giving rose 40 percent last year in North Carolina resulting in a record high 81.79 percent of donations going to charitable programs, according to the secretary of state’s office.

That translates into a $13.5 million increase for overall giving in North Carolina in 2020-2021 according to figures compiled by Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

Altogether, the office recorded a total of $38,918,516 that went to charities’ programs after administrative and fundraising costs were deducted.

If you are giving to a charity, you want to make sure that more of your dollar goes to the charity— not to overhead and fundraising.

This year the Secretary of State’s office highlighted Raleigh’s Green Chair Project, a charity that gives gently used donated furnishings to those in need who are facing the challenges of homelessness, crisis or disaster.

Marshall says 84 percent of the money donated to Green Chair goes to help those in need, which is a really good percentage.

“Anything above 75 percent going to charities would be reasonable,” she said.

How do you know if the charity you want to give to has a good track record? There is a simple solution.

The secretary of state’s office publishes an annual report which covers the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, looking at donations and administrative costs and other expenses.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia pulled up a couple of charities at random in the report.

The American Diabetes Association had a great record turning over 81 percent of raised funds back to the charity.

The same with The World Wildlife Fund which put 90 percent of donated dollars into the charity.

A group calling itself the United Cancer Support Foundation raised over $5,600 but only a little over $1,100 or 20 percent of the raised funds went to charity.

The rest of the money it raised went to other expenses.

Under the law, the secretary of state’s office can not penalize a charity for using most of its donations for fundraising or administrative overhead, which is why it’s important to check the report.

Marshall says you ought to check back several years to get a good view of a charity’s performance.

“I would suggest three years,” she said.

You can find annual reports dating back to 1999 here if you want to check back several years on a charity.

The annual reports provide a snapshot of giving under North Carolina’s Charitable Solicitations statute and are not a comprehensive view of all charitable giving in the state.

For example, it doesn’t include churches or schools

Licensed charities and nonprofit organizations included in the report are ones that use professional fundraising services for their solicitation campaigns, and/or compensate their officers.