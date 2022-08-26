RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scammers are wasting no time capitalizing on the Biden administration’s recently announced student loan forgiveness efforts.

When it comes to college, graduating is the easy part. Paying back the money borrowed to get to that point is much more difficult — and there’s a lot of debt out there.

The U.S. Department of Education says there’s close to $1.6 trillion of student debt and NerdWallet estimates the average student loan debt is close to $29,000 per person.

“It’s really important people with student loans be aware that scammers will come out left and right to take advantage of this,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

A tweet by one man who reprinted a voicemail transcription he got Thursday regarding his student loan debt was retweeted by the North Carolina Attorney General as a warning that loan forgiveness scammers are out there.

N.C. State University Associate Professor Mark Nance had tweeted he had no student loans but was left a phone message by someone offering forgiveness of them.

“I didn’t have a lot of student loans and paid them off quickly,” said Nance. “That’s why it stood out to me when I got this phone call hours after the official announcement that I was eligible for student loan forgiveness.”

The Better Business Bureau said scammers will cast a wide net.

“If they send a text message or email or phone call to hundreds of thousands of people, the odds are they’ll get one/two or more than that,” Parker said.

Before you react, you need to know the terms of your student loan and never give anyone your personal information no matter how pushy they get.

Parker says legitimate organizations don’t solicit loan forgiveness.

“You’re not going to get calls out of the blue from someone saying they are from a student loan company or the government talking about this program,” she said.

Other advice to avoid being scammed:

Never pay an upfront fee for help

Do not agree to anything over the phone

Ask the person calling to send you the offer in writing

As someone whose expertise is in illicit financing, Nance knows how this can play out.

“When there’s a lot of uncertainty and there’s a lot of money at play — that’s a really ripe situation for scams and fraud,” said Nance.

Because the federal government’s loan forgiveness initiative is so new, it’s best to just wait to find out all the details of how it will work and how you can apply.

Once you have that kind of information, you can make informed decisions and be less of a target for scammers.