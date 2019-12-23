NC stepping in to help those affected by Tarboro call center that never materialized

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has learned help is on the way for those who were hired for non-existent jobs at a Tarboro Call center.

It’s a story CBS 17 broke two weeks ago and have been following ever since.

Hundreds were hired by NBSF consulting—which then said it wouldn’t open the call center leaving them in the lurch and unemployed.

As a direct result of CBS 17’s stories on the situation, the state is going to step in to try and get those people employed.

When Stephanie Braswell presided a ribbon cutting on September 20 outside the building her firm, NBSF Consulting, was going to use a call center—she promised 225 jobs for Edgecombe County residents.

But, on November 11, the company sent letters telling those who were hired the call center wouldn’t open and the job offers were withdrawn.

The letterhead shows no corporate address for the company.

When Braswell contacted Sbraccia by phone, she claimed her firm was still operating out of Virginia, but wouldn’t give an exact address.

When Sbraccia asked how w many employees she had in her Virginia operation, Braswell said, “We have 115. Some of the people in Virginia right now are processing medical claims. Some of them are answering insurance calls. It just depends on what clients need from us.”

But, a check of records with the Virginia Secretary Of State’s office shows no listing for a company called NBSF Consulting.

Braswell’s claim of 115 employees at a Virginia office doesn’t square with a claim she made in a text to one of the people who hired.

That person provided Sbraccia with that message which says it has “NBSF has offices in 3 states with over 5,000 employees.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce saw CBS 17’s reports about the call center in not opening it notified CBS 17 it was going to try and help.

On January 3, the North Carolina Department of Commerce will send a mobile office to Tarboro.

It will be located in the parking lot of the Edgecombe County Administration Building at 201 St. Andrew St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inside the mobile office are 10 computerized work stations as well as a conference area where job seekers can talk to prospective employers.

“We have responded to a number of downsizings that have taken place throughout North Carolina with companies closing, but haven’t had a situation like this where a company has made a number of promises to employees that they’ll hire them and then don’t end up doing that,” said Rapid Response Team Director Russell Doles.

Doles said at least 10 companies will be represented at the event and it asks prospective employees bring several copies of their resumes and register with NC Works.

The state’s response is welcome news to those who say they were hurt by NBSF.

“I was very surprised,” said Ashley White who was left unemployed by NBSF. “It means our situation is getting around and people are noticing the turmoil we have gone though and want to step in to help.

“It feels good. It feels really good,” she said.

Meanwhile, White says the NBSF victims, as they call themselves, are working with a lawyer exploring the possibility of a class-action lawsuit against Braswell.

