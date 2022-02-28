RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re trying to file your North Carolina state income tax form, you may find it’s still being rejected by the state Department of Revenue system because the state isn’t ready to accept returns quite yet.

State workers have been pushing hard for the last three months to get internal software updated as well as approving third-party software used by accountants that reflect all the tax changes that have taken place since the new North Carolina budget was signed.

The massive state budget is the reason for the holdup. It wasn’t signed till late November, and it contained many changes to the state’s tax laws as the conservative think tank the John Locke Foundation outlined.

Among the changes:

A personal income tax decrease from 5.25 percent of your income to 4.99 percent

An increase in the standard deduction based on your income

An increase to child tax credit deduction by $500 per child

No more retirement benefit taxes for military personnel

Because of those changes and others, the state department of revenue tells CBS 17 they needed to update all their software systems and then check that they work correctly.

They also must approve software used by third parties like Turbo Tax, Cash App Taxes, Tax Slayer and others to make sure that software complies with our new state tax laws.

You should check with North Carolina Department of Revenue routinely check to confirm if your tax preparation software has been approved.

Software used by accountants and businesses also must be updated.

That’s an ongoing process that includes new updates daily.

If you file your tax return electronically, the state’s system may accept the return now, but be advised it won’t start processing the returns just yet.

The state Department of Revenue told CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia it’s still aiming to open North Carolina’s tax season sometime this week and will send out an advisory when it’s ready to do that.

Filing electronically guarantees you faster service once return processing begins.

Then there’s the matter of getting your refund.

At this point, the state tax officials believe they will be able to start sending out refund checks in about a month. At this point, they are estimating refunds will start going out in early April once they start processing returns.