NCDHHS records help when making decisions on adult-care facilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are many considerations to be made when making the decision to put a loved one in an extended-care facility. One of the most important is how the center cares for clients and if there had been any violations.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services oversees medical, mental-health, and adult-care facilities in the state. It is tasked with making sure people receiving care in these facilities are safe and get appropriate care.

The NCDHHS allows people to file a complaint and look up any violations.

For example, people can check if:

An inspection was the result of a complaint

What kind of deficiencies were cited

Date of the violation

If the facility complied with correction action and when it did that

Both PruittHealth Carolina Point in Durham and Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation reported coronavirus outbreaks on Wednesday. Records showed the Pinehurst facility’s most recent complaint was rectified in January. It was found to have failed to provide showers for one of two residents.

At PruittHealth, records showed a patient filed a sexual-abuse complaint in February that claimed a staffer rubbed the victim’s body.

On the website record, the faculty acknowledged the complaint. The website shows corrective action was taken.

In addition to checking on adult-care facilities, the Division of Health Service Regulation oversees emergency medical services and local jails.

All of the agency’s reports are public record and available online.

