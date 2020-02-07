NCDOT says I-440 sign that blew apart in storm was due for replacement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is looking into the overhead highway sign on I-440 in Raleigh that blew apart during yesterday’s storm.

That sign was erected in the late 1990s and had about a 20-year life span – so it was due for replacement.

And the North Carolina Department of Transportation said they will use a newer, more effective design when they replace it.

Dashcam video captured the dramatic moment when the sign blew apart in the wind and sent sheets of metal flying.

The overhead highway signs are constructed of aluminum and the NCDOT said they are designed to withstand sustained winds of 90 mph.



“Obviously wind, there was not a sustained wind,” said Renee Roach, the NCDOT’s signing & delineation engineer. “It looked like a burst shear through there.”



The video shows how quickly the storm moved in.

One moment, the road is clear the next moment the rain was traveling sideways.

CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh said an intense, localized downburst gusting at least 70 mph would be needed to create that kind of destruction.

Along the highway, CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia found bits of hardware and a sheared off nut and bolt assembly.

Sbraccia found several pieces of the sign along the side of the highway along with several sheared off nuts and bolt assemblies.

Sbraccia took those parts to Roach.



“Structural design goes on a 4-year cycle and looks at the overhead signs the bolts and connections on the framework,” Roach said.

She added, “the bolts on the signs are inspected as well.”



What Roach saw from the sheared off bolts indicates the sign was over-stressed by the wind.















“It ripped them out,” she said. “It must have been a pretty substantial gust.”



It’ll cost about $7,000 just to replace the signboard and another $20,000 for traffic control during that replacement.



When the new sign is put up, the state will use a newer design that uses more bolts to hold the green signboard to the frame.

