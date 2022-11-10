DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly opened Amazon facility in Durham is just one of two in North Carolina that can get you your items within hours of ordering.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia got a rare behind-the-scene look to find out how that is accomplished.

It is called a sub-same-day facility. What that means in English is — it’ll take five hours from the click of your computer to order an item until the delivery of the package to your home.

CBS 17 found out the secret to how they do that.

The center holds about 700,000 items in reserve in a robotic warehouse at the Durham facility. Computer algorithms indicate which 100,000 items are currently the best sellers at Amazon.

Scenes from the Amazon facility in Durham. (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

With 100,000 of the most popular items on hand, that allows the facility to turn around products faster than waiting for them to be shipped from a distributor.

“They come in by the truckload,” said operations manager Conrad Smith. “Our associates take them … and place them in what we call pods”

Think of the pods as mobile warehouse shelves where robots move the aisles to someone who picks the right item out of the pod.

They then put the items into cubes contained in a large wall. The cubes have open backs and fronts allowing access from either side.

“From that wall, they’ll be packed,” said Smith. “They’ll take the full customer shipment and put it into bags and put on a shipping label.”

The packages then make their way by conveyer belt into an internal sorting system where the system figures out how to organize them for delivery by independent contractors, which they call flex delivery drivers.

“The whole point of sub-same-day is to get the package to their doorstep as quickly as possible,” said Smith.

More than 25,000 packages move through the five-hour fulfilment facility 24 hours a day.

For those who are on the front lines making sure the system has the raw material to ship out to customers, it’s a pivotal job..

Employee Randell Pios was doing the initial sorting of products that come into the facility and need to be loaded into the robotic pods.

Sbraccia wanted to know how much pressure is on him to make sure he gets it right.

“At first, it’s pressure,” Pios said. “But it gets easier once you learn it, then there’s no pressure.”

The other five-hour fulfilment facility is in Charlotte. They were built in areas where the population density makes them economically feasible.

Right now, the Durham center employs 450 people, but Amazon is hiring more and more people as the need for five-hour delivery in this area continues to increase.