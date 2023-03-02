RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inflation is a tough topic for adults to grasp and it’s even more difficult for children to understand. But teaching your kids about inflation is important in helping them become more financially responsible.

Our younger generations may understand how to save and withdraw things from a bank account like eighth-grader Garret Moore.

“I have my own personal bank account,” he said.

Moore is like many his age. He doesn’t understand why prices change so rapidly sometimes.

“It confuses me a lot,” he said. “A month ago, it was a dollar now it’s a dollar more. I just want to eat cereal. I don’t want to pay extra.”

Experts say when inflation affects your children, you need to seize the moment.

“You bring your kids to the grocery store, so why not turn it into a teaching moment?” said Certified Financial Planner Gregg Murset who is also the CEO of the financial learning app BusyKid.

Whether it’s the grocery store, the gas station or the power bill affecting your finances, kids need to know about inflation and how it impacts their lives.

Moore told CBS 17 it would it be helpful to know how inflation works.

“Maybe I’d understand how to save money and be good with my money and not waste it,” he said.

CBS 17 asked Murset how young is too young to start learning about inflation.

“There is no too young,” he said. “But I’d say a good age is five.”

The nature of money has changed and that figures into how we teach kids about inflation. Although we still use cash to some degree, it’s mostly electronic now.

“Money is just numbers on a screen,” said Murset. “We need to teach them in an electronic format because that’s the world they are growing up in.”

To help with that, Murset believes kids should be given access to a spending app like BusyKid with parental controls to watch their savings grow and deplete.

“When they do that, they have a visceral experience” he said. “They see the numbers change and they can say to themselves I had to scoop up dog poop, clean out the van and mow the lawn for that money– now it’s gone.”

The more kids understand about inflation he believes the easier it will be for parents to help deal with it.

“All of a sudden the pressure a parent feels starts to go down because everyone is on the same playing field,” he said. “They understand together, and it makes it a little easier to make better decisions.

Murset believes it’s up to parents to teach their kids about how to understand inflation, because it’s not a skill set taught in schools.

He said our young people “need real world experience in dealing with it.”