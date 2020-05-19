New call-back system helping some seeking NC unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Accessing North Carolina’s unemployment benefits remains difficult for thousands of people trying to get relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tt remains a frustrating process for many although there have been some improvements in ways to contact the Division of Employment Security.

Trying to get through to the DES call center remains a hit or miss proposition for people who are looking to get answers about their benefits.

“I called that number and nobody talks to me,” said Kristi Vlodeman. “It just says call back at a later time when the call volume is lower.”

As a licensed massage and body therapist, Vlodeman was forced into unemployment when the governor’s executive order shut down facilities like the one she owns.

She agrees with the decision, saying, “I have a moral obligation not to kill my clients by a virus.”

As a self-employed person, she was only eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

She said she applied for it when it first became available but after several weeks saw no money, so she applied again.

Because she couldn’t get through by phone or fax, she tried the “chat” function on the DES website.

“It will not download on my system,” she said. “It bogs down my system and I can’t get the home page when it’s trying to load.”

She believes the age of her computer prevents her from using the “chat” function.

However, this past Sunday the state opened a special hotline for PUA and Vlodeman gave it a try.

“They had a new feature where you could be put in a call-back que,” she said. “I signed up and they called me back.”

After talking with a representative, she found out why she wasn’t getting benefits.

“My second application had inadvertently been slipped into traditional unemployment and that’s why I was declined a second time,’’ said Vlodeman.

However, she believes it’s still going to be a while before she sees cash from the state.

“We just started all over again because the previous application got put in the wrong grouping, so no time soon,” she said.

The state claims if there are no issues, people typically receive their first payment within about 14 days of filing their initial claim.

But, with a system dealing with more than a million unemployed here North Carolina, these are not typical times.