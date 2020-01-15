New Year’s resolutions: What to consider before joining a gym

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A classic new year’s resolution is to get into shape and to do that, many of us join a health club or gym.

But, before you rush out and sign a contract, there are a number of things you need to know you before sign on the dotted line.

Joining a gym can be a critical component to your resolution to get fit and healthy, but don’t simply indulge in a membership without considering some crucial options.

Each year, a whopping 60 percent of us make weight loss and exercise a resolution for the new year.

Sadly, very few manage to keep the workout routines going beyond the first week.

And while you may stop going to the gym, it may not be so easy

to get out of the contract you signed up for.

“You definitely want you are reading the fine print and you know exactly what you’re paying for,” explain Kayla Gilbert of the Better Business Bureau Eastern NC.

Gilbert tells CBS 17 issues with gym contracts are one of the most common complaints her agency gets.

She says doing some homework, and really understanding what you’re signing can save you a headache in the long run.

You should also:

Take a tour of the facilities to make sure the gym is clean and has the equipment, classes, and trainers you need.

Ask about free trials. Most gyms do offer a one-week free pass for potential members. That could be just the amount of time you need to determine if the gym is a good fit.

Calculate the real cost of joining.

Some gyms offer deals to encourage you, but when the offer runs out, the monthly price could go up more than you expect.

Gilbert says, don’t be afraid to ask questions. “The advertisement may say that it’s two dollars for the first month, but you definitely want to make sure that you know the cost after that trial period or any monthly fees.”

It’s also best to figure out your priorities are and set some fitness goals before you rush in.

Setting goals will help you pick out the gym that’s most appropriate for you.

Before you start hitting the weights, jump on a treadmill, or peddle away on stationary bike, check in with your physician for a checkup.

Then you’ll know if you’re healthy enough to engage in the exercise regime you are considering.

