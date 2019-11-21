North Carolina AG Josh Stein fighting crime one robocall at a time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You likely get at least one call a day, either from a telemarketer or a scammer.

It’s a robocall.

Now, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has a new tool to help you stop those unwanted calls.

Earlier this week, Stein found himself fighting crime while simultaneously giving a speech in Charlotte.

According to a tweet from Stein, a scammer called an audience member during a speech.

Stein says he picked up the phone from the audience member and told the suspected scammer that they were “breaking the law”, evoking a round of applause from the crowd.

That tweet prompted some to wish they had the attorney general answering their robocalls too.

In response to that, Stein has posted a downloadable recording that you too can use.

It says, “Hi, you’ve reached the voicemail of a North Carolinian. I’m Attorney General Josh Stein. If you are a scammer or illegal robocaller, you are breaking the law and you must cease calling this number. If not, please leave a message.”

The attorney general’s office also has a hotline you can call to file complaint if you think you’ve been a victim of a scam.

You can also file a complaint online here.

