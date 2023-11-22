RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A form of touchless communication that’s very popular for its convenience is also becoming more popular with scammers who’ve found a way to use it to steal your money or personal information.

This new convenient method is the QR code.

Security experts are warning that there are growing numbers of QR code scams being perpetrated by criminals.

You need to realize that scanning a QR code, or Quick Response code, is just like clicking a link on the internet and it exposes you to the same potential for criminal hacking.

“The bad guys know that if they send you that QR code, that behind the scenes is a link that takes you to a site that, for example, can steal your password,” said Patrick Harr, the CEO of SlashNext.

QR Codes are everywhere. We see them on signs, in restaurants to pull up menus, in emails, in stores and almost any place where someone wants to direct you to a website.

A CBS 17 investigator wanted to know if QR codes can steal your information as soon as you scan them.

Harr said they don’t work that way.

“They’re taking you to another place, to another destination,” he said. “They’ll say you won one million dollars and ask you to fill out a form and click here. It might ask you to change your password.”

It’s called Quishing. It means QR code phishing and it’s big business.

The Cybersecurity firm SlashNext provided CBS 17 with an ad found on the dark web selling malicious QR codes that can be “used to trick unsuspecting victims on pages designed to steal their sensitive information.”

In that same ad, the bad guys offer “secure offshore hosting” of the websites “out of the reach of authorities.”

Another advertisement provided to CBS17 offered criminals “Guides to QR phishing” explaining how best to trick victims” by making them trust the scammer.

“Once you have that trust factor, the bad guys know it. They’re going to start using that against you.” Harr said.

To protect yourself from QR code scams there are several things you can do:

Be wary of QR codes posted in public spaces.

Never scan a QR code box stuck to a wall or floor.

Don’t scan any QR codes on a sticker.

That’s because it’s easy for a criminal to place a fake QR Code printed on as sticker over a real one.

The phone makes the perfect medium for QR code scams because the phone itself is relatively unsecured.

You can make your phone more secure by downloading a QR CODE READER App.

Make sure you look at the app’s features to make sure it approves websites before letting you click on them.

Some of the more common QR code scams involve cryptocurrency, phony emails, and payment schemes. You can learn more about them here.