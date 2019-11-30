Older smart TVs, streaming devices to begin losing support from services like Netflix

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Netflix users are in for a frustrating surprise. Many, unless they drop money on new hardware, are going to lose access to the service.

High definition and Ultra HD technology are changing how people enjoy their favorite content on television. That’s especially the case for those who enjoy shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Unfortunately, newer technology means people may have to upgrade some devices to keep up.

Netflix recently announced its streaming service will stop working on some older model smart televisions. Samsung put up a notice on its support page saying it’s older model smart TV’s will lose Netflix support because of technical limitations, starting Dec. 2.

The electronics giant said certain TVs sold between 2010 and 2011 will lose support. There are also reports that some Vizio smart TVs more than three years old will be affected, as well.

This doesn’t mean consumers have to rush out to buy a new television. Analysts said plug-and-play streaming devices, like Roku or Chromecast. However, even older Rokus are taking a hit. At least seven models released before 2014 will no longer receive Netflix support.

These plug-and-play devices range from $25 to $100.

