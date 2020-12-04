Online shopping jumps 44 percent, limiting some pickup spots and giving porch pirates more chances to steal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you order a package, you expect it to be a gift for someone — not a gift to some scammer — but protecting that package is getting tougher.

With e-commerce exploding, there’s an additional worry about just getting the package shipped to your home.

Since Black Friday, the National Retail Federation said online shopping jumped 44 percent as people stay away from stores and opt to buy their gifts remotely instead amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add that to all the orders of household goods being purchased online because of the pandemic and you have what Ship Matrix says is a about a 7 million package surplus inundating delivery systems.

It’s so overwhelming UPS has ordered drivers to stop picking up packages at six major retailers. Those stores are:

Macy’s

LL BEAN

Hot Topic

Newegg

Gap

Nike

UPS said the temporary shipping restrictions are designed to preserve its delivery performance and those limits will be rescinded once more capacity becomes available.

Meanwhile, the packages that are being delivered at record rates are providing bigger opportunities for criminals.

“It’s really important to be aware porch pirates are on the loose to steal those packages because so many of them are in every single neighborhood,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

Porch piracy is a growing problem. Organized groups, as well as individual crooks, are on the lookout for packages left on doorsteps.

Some criminals even follow delivery trucks through neighborhoods waiting to see when packages are dropped off, then they scoop them with-in seconds of delivery.

Among the steps you can take to protect those packages:

Insure valuable items

Track your packages

Request a signature

Parker said requiring a signature insures “it won’t be exposed on your doorstep” because you have to sign to get it.

You may also want to invest in a special lock box. Various types are available online and offer protection from thieves.

One model, created by a Colorado man, bolts to either your porch or your house to keep it secure from thieves.

“It’s kind of an archaic deal right now,” lock box creator Kelly Whitmere told CBS news. “I can’t believe that we do this. They need to be locked up and were trying to solve that problem.”

The average value of stolen package is estimated to be $140.

With 7 million packages coming to consumers between now and Christmas, you can see how much loot porch pirates have their eyes on stealing.