Out of sight: Criminals take to central North Carolina’s rural backroads to move drugs

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The roads less traveled, farmland, and houses spaced far enough apart to provide the right amount of isolation and privacy. That’s what makes people choose to live in North Carolina’s rural communities.

There’s also appeal in it for those running illegal drug operations that make up a multi-billion industry.

“Used to be it was a U.S. 1 or your main highways, but they don’t use the main highways as much anymore,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. “They’re using some of your secondary roads and some of your N.C. highways. So yeah, it’s making it difficult for us.”

Drug runners have moved off the highways and interstates like U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. Now they’re traversing roads with less heat.

Texas is the only state with more roads than North Carolina. There are about 80,000 miles of road, meaning just as many options for the drug distributors, runners, and dealers. Many of them are coming from Mexico, looking to leave behind brutal violence to live as quietly as possible to not draw any attention.

“A lot of times, you won’t see a lot of crime with the Latino gangs — Latino or Hispanic gangs — in these smaller communities because they don’t want to bring heat on themselves,” said gang expert Hunter Glass. He lectures around the country about the dark underbelly of the drug trade.

“These guys are organized. They’re moving. They’re trafficking drugs through these back roads. They don’t need immigration here. They don’t need state agencies coming down and sticking their nose in their business because it won’t take long before they find it right. So yeah, they can pretty much work at their own will as long as they keep under the radar. “Out of sight, out of mind.” Gang expert Hunter Glass

Out of sight, but still on the mind of Fields. He has seven narcotics detectives to cover a lot of territory. Drugs could be stored in any abandoned home, warehouse, or tobacco barn in the middle of nowhere.

“It’s causing a lot of problems for us, and not just in the manpower, but, you know, we’re human. And when we see deaths, our young people lying here dying from overdoses,” Fields said.

What’s killing them are the latest drugs of choice — mainly heroin and fentanyl. The cartels are smarter. They often launder their money through Asia and are known to use Bitcoin during the process. The drugs can go halfway around the world and back again to get to North Carolina.

Mexico to Africa, then to a northeastern American port, and then down south.

“They’re masters of hidden compartments, whether it’s coming out of trains coming out of Mexico — that’s a very easy one — planes flying underneath the radar, helicopters,” Glass said. “These are multi-billion dollar industries.”

Drugs are being smuggled in turkey fryers, aloe vera, wheels, coal tar, furniture, noodles, bus toilets — you name it.

“The way their packaging, their phones, their communication systems — the way they’re doing things (is) totally different,” Fields said.

Social media might be the hardest of all things to track. Speaking in code and cycling through accounts can make it almost impossible for anyone — authorities, federal officials, or even the social media companies — to track criminals down.

“I don’t have to say, ‘I need you to go pick up drugs at such and such place,'” Glass said. “I can use code. Thousands and thousands of these going across the wire every day.

“There’s not an agency in this world that can keep up with that.” Gang expert Hunter Glass

Trying to keep up also means charging a dealer if the drugs they sell kills someone. Moore County is doing that — death by distribution. It also means dealing with addicts who, as Fields said, will murder you for $20 just to get a hit.

It also means access to treatment for addiction and money to get any of it done.

“I’m tired of it. I’m tired of seeing our kids overdosing on these drugs, and it’s just destroying homes.” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields

Tired of seeing it happen, but not too tired to keep fighting it.

