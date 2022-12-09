RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Overcharging at the register is becoming more common across North Carolina according to the agency that checks prices for the public.

In these inflationary times, you want to make sure that you get the most out of every dollar you spend — but that’s hard when the store is overcharging you.

When it comes to the price you pay, you trust it’s going to be right but that trust only goes so far with some people.

“I always check them,” said shopper Hali Bensaull, who said she occasionally finds errors.

In an effort to address those errors, the state routinely checks prices.

It just finished a round of price checking and found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.

“We think the problem is going up,” said Stephen Benjamin, who is the director of the North Carolina Standards Division.

“With inflation and things like that, prices are changing in more stores,” he said. “In a lot of cases stores are struggling to keep up. They’re having trouble hiring help, and that’s part of the issue.”

CBS 17 took a look at two stores in the Raleigh area that had repeated violations of three or more times.

The Advance Auto Parts store at 7201 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh paid $5,000 in fines.

A June inspection found a 34 percent error rate on a 300-item list.

The store had failed four previous inspections and paid additional fines — finally passing in August.

The Walmart neighborhood store on N.C. 55 in Cary paid $3,640 in fines after an August inspection found a 10 percent error rate based on 30 overcharges on a 300-item list.

That store failed three previous inspections in 2022 but finally passed in October.

“Once we have a failure, we keep coming back,” said Benjamin. “We will inspect a location until they pass.”

Having to revisit stores is not an ideal situation for state inspectors.

“It limits where we can look because we have to go back to a location instead of looking at a new location,” said Benjamin.

The state recommends you always check your receipt.

Or you can do it this way: “I add it up as I go along,” said shopper Patty Williams. “I have it figured out by the time I get up there.”

CBS 17 reached out to both Walmart and Advance Auto Parts for comment on the state’s findings but did not hear from them at the time this story was published.