Overseas scammers are creating phony appliance websites

(WNCN) — With more of us shopping online to avoid crowds in stores during the pandemic, there’s a warning about a group of websites offering discounted prices on high-end appliances, but not delivering the goods.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says people have lost hundreds of dollars dealing with the websites, which it believes were set up by overseas criminals.

Oven Deals has an enticing website offering espresso machines, microwaves, blenders, mixers, and other high-end items. It claims over 5,000 reviews by customers and says it’s located in Durham.

“People see this legitimate address and think, this website is real and I’m getting a pretty good deal on a high-end appliance, so I’ll go ahead and buy it,” said Alyssa Parker of BBB of Eastern North Carolina.

That’s what Daniel Ogden thought when he purchased an oven for $279 from Oven Deals.

“I got an email from Oven Deals saying we’ll notify when the item ships and thank you for your purchase,” he said.

So, he replied to the email address and asked when will it ship?

“I got a reply, ‘no such email address’ so I immediately knew at this point it was a scam,” Ogden said.

OvenDeals.com

The physical address on the Oven Deals website is actually for a Walmart in Durham.

When consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia contacted Walmart, a spokeswoman told him the company knew nothing about the website and said they are in no way associated with it.

But Oven Deals isn’t alone out there on Cyberspace. There are several nearly identical sites with using the same graphics, layouts and pictures for Vacuum Spot, Dyson Guru and Shop Coffeemaker.

All of those websites list physical addresses that come back to Walmart’s located in North Carolina, Georgia, and Indianapolis.

Parker says people are losing money on the websites because they not getting their goods.

“They’re purchasing an appliance and paying for it and it never comes in,” she said.

Ogden says he’s been an online shopper for almost 25 years and is usually “pretty careful” about the sites he frequents. But in this case, he admits, he slipped up and didn’t do his research.

OvenDeals.com

He warns other consumers not to repeat his mistake and says people need to verify a website to ensure it’s absolutely legit.

“Go out there and check reviews, check the BBB rating and verify the email address,” Ogden said.

The BBB has given the companies running all those associated sites an “F” rating and explains on its website that all the companies are tied together.

The best the BBB can do is to warn consumers because it says there’s no way to reach the company. It says all emails and phone calls to the company go unanswered.

“We think they’re offshore scammers,” said Parker.

So far, the BBB says there have been 15 unanswered complaints, several open complaints, and at least five reports about the firm on its Scam Tracker website.

In Ogden’s case, he didn’t suffer too much because he used a third-party service to make his purchase so the scammers didn’t get his credit card information.

He also says that PayPal was able to refund his money after the service spent several weeks unsuccessfully trying to get the owners of the Oven Deals website to contact it in an effort to resolve the dispute.