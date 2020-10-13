Pandemic forces companies to rethink workplace safety measures

This Thursday, May 7, 2020, photo, shows Interior Designer Stephanie Jones at the design firm Bergmeyer putting up a safe distancing reminder indicating one way foot traffic to a cubicle at the firms offices in Boston. When workers around the world eventually return to their desks, they’ll find myriad adjustments by their companies to reflect the post-pandemic “new normal” way of life, executives and experts say. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work.

And even as some workplaces reopen, a number of those changes will still be with us.

Offices changed after March when the pandemic went full force. Close quarters were abandoned as people were forced to work from home.

Eight months later, many are still working from home, but offices are slowly starting to repopulate as the economy reopens.

That repopulation has come with a price – worried employees.

“We’re seeing a lot of stress and anxiety as workers are asked to return to work,” LinkedIn News Editor-at-Large Caroline Fairchild told CBS News.

She said a study conducted by LinkedIn showed 57 percent of those surveyed felt uncomfortable returning to work.

“Employees are really looking for their employers to create COVID 19 specific policies to make sure a return to work is safe,” she said.

“A vast majority of employers are requiring that their workers wear a mask all day in the office and many are banning in-person meetings,” said Fairchild. “There’s also staggered starts so you might not get to the office the same time as your colleagues.”

That’s not all.

The Gensler Research Institute sees major physical changes coming to the workplace including:

Reconfiguring communal spaces such as conference rooms

Creating new cleaning protocols

Improving air quality

Installing touchless technology

The pandemic has also changed the interview process, with much of it happening digitally now.

“People realize it’s not in lieu of a physical interview,” said Umesh Ramakrishnan, the co-CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners Search Firm. “It actually replaces a physical interview with a lot more efficiency and better decision making.”

That decision making includes perspective employers looking at all of your social media activity.

“Everyone of us has access to digital tracks, your digital footprint,” said Ramakrishnan. “You need to be increasingly cognizant of that change. Ten years ago, this wasn’t a problem.”

Even as the economy reopens, many corporations realize they may no need all that expensive real-estate anymore.

Experts say that downsizing will continue as companies reimagine their real estate needs in a post-COVID world.

Even if a vaccine is developed and the pandemic is declared over, experts believe there’ll still be a lot of working from home in the future because it works for both companies and employees.