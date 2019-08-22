1  of  2
Live Now
CBS 17’s Weather Beast is on the roads CBS 17 Storm Team interactive radar

Phone companies to use ‘shaken and stir’ technology to combat robocalls

Investigators

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Robocalls vary from selling services to scamming you out of your money and many originate overseas and are hard to trace because the caller is using a fake phone number.

Under the agreement, the phone companies will use technology called “shaken and stir.”

It’s a like a digital fingerprint that will ensure the number you see on the caller ID is actually the number that is calling you—not a spoofed number.

The agreement phone companies’ are promising includes a few things, one of which is to provide call blocking technology at no charge.

CBS 17 consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia will have more on CBS 17 News at 5.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss