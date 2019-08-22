Phone companies to use ‘shaken and stir’ technology to combat robocalls

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Robocalls vary from selling services to scamming you out of your money and many originate overseas and are hard to trace because the caller is using a fake phone number.



Under the agreement, the phone companies will use technology called “shaken and stir.”

It’s a like a digital fingerprint that will ensure the number you see on the caller ID is actually the number that is calling you—not a spoofed number.

The agreement phone companies’ are promising includes a few things, one of which is to provide call blocking technology at no charge.

