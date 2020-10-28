Program to help North Carolinians find unclaimed money paying off for local non-profit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot program by the state treasurer’s office to find unclaimed money for North Carolina residents has paid off in a big way for a local non-profit.

The organization is getting several thousand dollars it sorely needs.

The Interfaith Food Shuttle operates a half dozen programs from a “Mobile Tastiness Machine” which distributes food to kids in need during the summer when school lunches aren’t available, to programs for seniors citizens.

“We’re seeing families come to the food shelter for the first time,” said events manager Rachael Quigley. “We’ve seen our food costs increase 500 percent, so every dollar helps us meet our need for the community.

Earlier this month, CBS 17 told you how the state treasurer’s office began a pilot program seeking out residents who were owed over a quarter-million dollars in unclaimed money.

Before the pilot program was begun, people had to go to the state treasurer’s office website and input their personal information to see if they were owed money.

The pilot program found the Interfaith Food Shuttle was among those who were owned funds.

“There over 11 million records at NC Cash and lots of non-profits,” said treasurer Dale Folwell. “We’re constantly looking for non-profits all over North Carolina who have cash at nccash.com.

This week, in its first round of disbursals, the treasurer’s office is sending money to over 3,000 people which it found were owed found unclaimed cash.

When the office combed its records it found the food shuttle was owed $2,550.

The food shuttle recovers and distributes nearly six million pounds of food per year and serves seven counties. It would like to expand its programs in the coming year if the pandemic allows.

The $2,550 returned to the Interfaith Food Shuttle is just part of more than $37,000 being sent to North Carolina residents this week in the first round of distribution under the pilot program.

That $37,000 is made up of checks totaling $250 or less.