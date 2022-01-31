Protecting your digital footprint from scammers and thieves

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every day, we face threats we don’t even realize are out there.

We’re talking about threats to your digital footprint – including your identity.

Every day our digital footprint grows as we add more and more apps and devices to our daily lives. As our online presence grows, most of us are unaware of just how vulnerable we are.

Raleigh resident Lauren Cline said she’s worried about her digital footprint.

“One of my credit cards was compromised this weekend,” she said.

That makes her concerned about what’s out there that a bad actor could hack.

However, it’s not just credit cards we have to be worried about.

We, as consumers, are facing digital attacks from all over the world.

Just pull up a link to any one of several commercially available real-time threat maps like FireEye, Kaspersky, or Fortinet to see just how bad and frequent the attacks are.

“It’s incredibly lucrative for cybercriminals,” said Jaya Baloo, who is the chief information security officer at Avast. “Their threats and attacks are very effective because we have a long trail of vulnerabilities.”

Among the attacks aimed at us:

Ransomware

Spyware

Malware

Identity theft

“The truth of the matter is, we’re buying a whole bunch of products not with a security mindset, just based on price, quality, and coolness factors,” said Baloo.

Baloo said to protect yourself, you need to regularly install software updates, use multi-factor authentication and browse more securely using things like a virtual private network.

“It’s really difficult for the average person who is not a technophile to know which VPN they should get,” said Baloo. “Which anti-virus should I buy? What browser is secure enough to use online without everything going away?

Baloo works for Avast which provides people with a free version of software that will do just that.

However, software alone can’t protect you completely. You need to do your part, too.

“We need to take a lot more proactive measures to ensure our security and privacy going forward,” said Baloo.

In addition to protection software, you also need to limit what you share online and with whom you share it.

Also, don’t log in to sites using your Facebook or other social media platform credentials. Although it’s convenient it’s not secure.

You should also get rid of old, unused accounts. Don’t just delete them from your device but make sure they are closed and your name is removed from the account with the firm which is the source of the account.