QR codes can be used to steal data, money and download malware, FBI warns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Those QR codes which are popping up everywhere may do more than just take you to a website.

The FBI warns cybercriminals are capitalizing on a QR code’s lax security to steal data and money as well as to deposit malware.

Just point your phone and go and the QR code — short for quick response — will get you there online.

However, you need to be careful about where you aim your phone because scammers have come to love the QR code.

You see QR codes everywhere and they’re so enticing, because they look cool, and they are so easy to use.

“It’s convenient,” said Raleigh resident Andrew Johnson. “It’s helpful but it’s like clicking on a link, but any link you click on can potentially cause something malicious.”

During the Super Bowl, more than 20 million people scanned a QR Code advertising Coinbase. In that case, the QR code was legit, but when the codes are seen on social media, as well as on signs and flyers, it’s time to be wary.

Raleigh resident Alex Charton doesn’t trust all QR Codes he encounters.

“I don’t use these too often unless they’re from a reputable source that I can background check and know it’s trustworthy,” he said.

When you point at a QR code it can take you directly to a website — making it hard to verify if the site is legit or a scam.

“You have fewer ways to validate what it is that you’re about to get to than you do if it’s an actual link,” said Tim Helming of the cyber threat intelligence firm DomainTools.

Creating a QR code is simple.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia did a web search which brought up scores of sites that’ll allow you to make your own QR code. Scammers also know this.

Scammers will often send QR codes in emails that appear to be from legitimate companies, so you should never trust a QR code until you can verify the source.

The best way to do that is to never use your phone’s camera to scan a QR code. Instead, use an app with a security feature that will check for suspicious content.

How do you do know an app will check the QR code link?

You need to read the description of the app’s features to make sure it approves websites before you visit them.

Remember, it’s easy for a scammer to cover up a legit QR code like with a sticker of their own version, so never trust a QR code you find in public. Always verify it first.