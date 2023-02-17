RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For nearly a year, one Raleigh couple tried repeatedly to get a refund voucher from Air Canada following a cancelled flight during the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Frustrated with the situation, they turned to CBS 17 for help.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia not only got the couple their money back—but got them a cash bonus too.

It was supposed to be a fun-filled European vacation—a river cruise in Portugal in August of 2020.

To get there, Ken and Pat Sinick had booked a flight with Air Canada, but then the pandemic got in the way.

The river cruise was cancelled, and Air Canada told them they’d hold the couple’s booking until a later date. However, when they rebooked in 2022—that was not the case.

“When we rebooked with Viking, in August 2022, we tried to rebook with Air Canada,” said Pat Sinick.

The Airline said their policy required the couple to fly the same days in 2022 as the original ticket dates in 2020.

“Viking had changed the sail dates,” said Sinick. “Same trip—but different sail dates by four days.”

To make up for them not being able to use their tickets on the new 2022 dates, the airline offered a $1,891 voucher to be used at another time on a different Air Canada flight.

They were told that in a letter from Air Canada in March of 2022.

“They sent us a letter and confirmation that it would be issued in 10 weeks,” Sinick said. “To date we have not heard from them.”

Between March 2022 and now, the couple and Air Canada went back and forth via emails about the failure to send a voucher.

Eventually they say the airline stopped responding. That’s when they contacted CBS 17.

Sinick said it was frustrating the airline stopped responding.

“It’s disappointing because it’s a reputable company,” she said.

“A big company like that promised to send us a voucher in 10 weeks from the 25th of March last year and now its approaching 9-10 months,” added her husband Ken.

Sbraccia sent Air Canada a detailed email outlining the couple’s problem asking the company to help sort it out.

The next day the couple got a response.

Air Canada sent a voucher for the $1,891 and a bonus $300 coupon.

“You’re the hero because they reacted to the letter you sent,” said Ken, who also said he was very surprised at the turn of events after such a long wait.

The couple said they thought about possibly selling the voucher to help defray some of the costs they incurred when they had to book the new trip on a different airline at a higher rate.

Another option would be to use the voucher and coupon money to travel somewhere else.

“Pat would like to take another trip,” said Ken,” That’s probably what we’ll end up doing.”