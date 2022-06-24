RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The cars we are driving are getting more and more sophisticated using automation to take over some functions that we would normally be responsible for.

However, some wonder how much automation is too much?

It turns out many consumers are hesitant to embrace the fully self-driving car.

Automakers assume drivers want as much technology as they can get in their vehicles, but the day of a robot driving us is still a long way away.

As far as many consumers are concerned, that’s a good idea—because they still want some control of their vehicle.

These days, new cars come with a variety of driver assistance systems which monitor and correct your driving.

Although these features may be marketed as hands free systems, the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety says those systems are far from that.

“These are driver assistance systems, not driver replacement systems,” said IIHS president David Harkey.

A recent IIHS survey of more than 1,000 drivers showed they prefer partially automated features that let them stay engaged in driving.

Raleigh driver Nora James said she would not like a self-driving car.

“I wouldn’t trust it,” she said. “I’m too scared to trust it.”

“To me it’s dangerous,” said driver Justin Anderson. “I don’t see how it’s driving itself.”

Although most consumers seem to favor driver assistance systems, not all systems offer the same degree of warnings when it comes to alerting drivers that they aren’t paying attention as we told you in a previous report.

“There’s no regulatory guidance and a lack of overall guidance from anyone to tell automakers how these warning systems should be implemented,” said Harkey.

To help remedy that problem, the IIHS is going to start rating partial automation systems in the coming months to evaluate whether the safeguards they offer are effective.