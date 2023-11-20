MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The busiest travel holiday of the year is only days away. RDU airport said it ought to be a record breaker for passengers using its facilities.

Although Wednesday will be the busiest travel day at the airport, a number of folks are flying out on Monday for the holidays, trying to get ahead of the big crowds anticipated to mob the airport on Wednesday.

The airport anticipates 286,000 passengers will use its facilities during the time the Thanksgiving travel period concludes.

Because some folks have already begun their holiday travel, parking at the airport could be tight as we get closer to Wednesday.

As a result, the airport advises folks to reserve a spot before they fly.

“We highly recommend that you book parking in advance at Park RDU for guaranteed entry to the lot of your choice,” said spokesperson Crystal Feldman. “Reservations must be made 24 hours ahead of travel.”

For travelers, getting home or getting together with family is the most important thing despite the cost.

AAA says the average cost of a domestic airline ticket this year is $681, up five per cent over last year.

Jorge Guerrea flew out on Monday and said this was an unusual way to visit family this holiday, saying he tries to avoid holiday flying.

“Usually we drive, but this is a special,’’ he said.

He’ll be joining family in Spain this holiday.

Getting huge numbers of travelers screened is the job of the TSA.

The agency said its goal is to maintain wait times of no more than 30 minutes for standard passengers and no more than 10 minutes for TSA pre-check.

This thanksgiving the FAA said the number of scheduled flights is up 13 per cent to accommodate all the people who want to fly for the holiday.

If you recall, last year the airlines had numerous meltdowns because they couldn’t handle all the travelers who showed up during busy flying periods.

This year, the industry says it’ll be different because its collectively hired tens of thousands more employees.