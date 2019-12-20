Raleigh woman has furnace fixed after CBS 17 story airs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We’ve got a happy update to a story we told you about on Wednesday.

Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia told you about a 76-year-old woman who had been without heat in her apartment for seven days after her furnace failed.

The property management company had not talked to her about when it might be fixed.

After CBS 17’s story aired, Anita Monti said the management company sent a person over to tear out her old furnace and replace it with another unit.

Late yesterday afternoon, Monti says heat returned to her apartment just in time to keep her warm during a very cold night.

After CBS 17’s story aired, several viewers reached out saying they would be willing to fix her furnace for free.

But Monti didn’t accept their offers because CBS 17’s story prompted the management company at her complex to fix the problem before outsiders had to intervene.

More headlines from CBS17.com: