RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman has spent the last four years fighting illegal dumping in her neighborhood by voluntarily picking up the trash and hauling it away.

It’s a battle she’s fighting alone.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia caught up with 62-year-old Mignon Tucker after she hauled a busted recliner chair away from Beryl Road in Raleigh to her own neighborhood so the illegally dumped chair could be properly disposed of.

Beryl Road in Raleigh is an industrial area that has a strip of land adjoining the railroad tracks that have become a dumping ground.

The problem is frustrating, said the owner of Peak Cranes, whose business is located along that road.

“People will just drive down the road and just unload stuff on that side and it just kind of stays there,” said Erik Gucker.

It stays there until Tucker arrives to clean it up.

“I’m over there all the time picking up litter,” she said.

For the last four years, Tucker has been policing the area to keep it clean of the river of trash dumped there.

Beryl Road is just one street over from where she lives, and she says even though it’s an industrial area—it’s still part of her neighborhood.

As an artist, Tucker saves what she can use from the discarded items she picks up, and puts the rest in the trash and recycling bins outside her home to be hauled away.

In the case of larger items like the broken recliner, she uses the City of Raleigh’s See-Click-Fix website to request a special pickup.

You might ask why Tucker hauls the trash away from Beryl Road instead of using the city’s See-Click-Fix website to report it.

“It’s not city property,” she said. “It’s railroad property.”

She patrols the area with regularity and those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“Yesterday when I drove out of the yard, there was just a pile of trash over there,“ said Gucker. “Later that day when I came back, it was actually gone, so I didn’t know what exactly happened, honestly.”

When Sbraccia told him that a 62-year-old woman comes over and collects all that stuff and hauls it back to her house for disposal there, he was surprised.

Two years ago, the Blue Ridge Corridor Alliance recognized Tucker, giving her an award for her efforts to deal with the illegal dumping in her neighborhood.

“I never knew that it was her or I would definitely tell her thank you very much for trying to keep up that side of the road for sure,” said Gucker.

Tucker said neighbors will occasionally send her thank you cards or acknowledge her efforts in person.

“Every so often somebody might yell out a car window, thank you for what you’re doing,” she said.

Raleigh isn’t the only community with a See-Click-Fix website, for reporting issues like that.

There are at least a half dozen of them online, which you can access here.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says Illegal dumping is on the rise in North Carolina.

The agency offers tips on its website on how to deal with that kind of thing.