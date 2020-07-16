Rental scam hits Clayton as development booms

CLAYOTN, N.C. (WNCN) – Renters beware: criminals are trying to take your money by offering to rent you property they don’t own.

According to police, scammers are targeting one Triangle town in particular right now because it has so much development happening.

Although it’s a nationwide problem, the Town of Clayton has seen a surge in cases since the start of 2020. Police have nine reported incidents with the most recent one happening Thursday.

Previously in 2019, they only had two reported cases.

Detectives say many of the scams have been focused on the Riverwood community.

Realtor Hugh Grist says he gets a lot of inquiries from those who want to rent and wonder about the properties they’ve found listed on internet sites.

“I get rental clients all the time who call me and say ‘I’ve seen this listing on Craig’s list. What can you tell me about it?,’” said Grist. “I look it up on MLS and it’s not there. I look it up Zillow and it’s not there.”

Grist said when he also checks the tax records and finds there’s been no activity on the property in recent months, he puts it all together and tells his clients, “It’s probably a scam, stay away from that.”

Here’s how it works.

Criminals find photos of real houses for sale, copy them and then list them for rent on the internet at eye-catching low prices.

When someone calls to inquire about the rental, Detective Lt. Greg Earp of the Clayton Police Department said, “The person who placed the phony listing will claim, ‘I’m the agent or owner and I need $1,500 in cash to secure it. A lot of people are looking at it and you need to hurry up.’”

The scammers always ask for cash, sometimes claiming you have pay in advance just to see the property, according to Grist.

He said clients tell him all the time, “Hey, I just called the homeowner to see their house and they want a deposit first.”

Grist said you should never do that because, “it’s a scam.”

Police say catching the perpetrators is a lengthy process.

“The people you are talking to for the most part are out of state—or overseas,” said Earp.

Red flags indicating a rental listing isn’t legit include:

The person claiming to be the owner wants payment through Western Union, MoneyGram, card, or wire transfer.

The rent is well below the market rate.

You can’t see the unit in person.

“If you do a search and the rental houses in that neighborhood are going for say $1,500 and you’re getting one for $750—that’s probably a sign,” said Earp.

Before you give up any money for a rental, make sure it’s legit.

One way to do that is to rely on authentic real estate sites, not some listing you found on social media.