RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new weapon about to be made available in the war against Robocall scams, and it was developed right here in the Triangle.

Although there is technology out there mandated by the FCC to control robocalls, scores of them still make their way to our phones.

Now a tool called SnorCall may help regulators figure out where those calls come from.

Robocalls like that overwhelm our phones — outnumbering legitimate calls.

Up to this point, technology like something called STIR/SHAKEN to stop those robocalls has been only marginally effective, so researchers at North Carolina State University have taken a different approach by using the SnorCall system.

“We’re not trying to block robocalls for end users,” said NCSU Professor Brad Reaves of the Wolfpack Security and Privacy Research Lab. “We are trying to figure out how these scammers operate and how to eventually build the tools that regulators and carriers need to actually stop the bad guys.”

Researchers at NC State have collected transcripts of nearly 234 thousand robocalls over a 2-year period and have used artificial intelligence to figure out the tactics of the scammers behind the calls.

“For the first time, we can actually tell you which of the different kinds of scams are most popular or most prevalent at any given time,” said Reaves. “For example, are scammers doing more of the Social Security scam or the IRS scam, or are they pretending to be fake tech support? We can actually tell you that now. We can also see things like how they change tactics over time.”

Because robocallers often use fake or spoofed phone numbers, figuring out where they originate is a lengthy and difficult process.

“About half of robocalls have moved to the strategy of using a callback number because they know people have stopped answering,” said Reaves. “You can spoof a caller ID, but you can’t lie about a phone number that you want somebody to call and that makes it a lot easier for providers to know exactly which accounts are making the bad calls.”

One of the problems regulators have when dealing with those behind robocalls is proof of their illegal activity.

“If you want to prosecute these scammers in a court of law, you have to you have to be able to say in detail what it is they did and why it’s illegal,” said Reaves. “What our tool does is make it a lot easier for an investigator to do that, automatically.”

Because the AI in the tool does the listening, and the analysis, the work is done.

“They don’t have to listen to 10,000 robocalls that all say the same thing because our tool can show them exactly what it’s saying,” said Reaves.

How do they do that without violating privacy?

For the last two years they’ve been monitoring scores of robocalls coming into a 66,000 phone lines they own.

“We have a machine answer these phone lines and record the first 60 seconds of audio that they hear,” said Reaves. “We get a couple thousand calls a day this way.”

“What our tool does is allow us to go from that raw audio recording to a deep and detailed analysis of what it is that the robocaller said,” said Reaves.

They can figure out trends, as well as how scammers operate and give regulators and phone carriers ways to stop the bad guys at the source.

“We’re not trying to block robocalls for end users,” he said. “We are trying to figure out how these scammers operate and how to eventually build the tools that regulators and carriers need to actually stop the bad guys.”

This tool is still considered a research prototype, but Reaves says in a few months it should be ready to be deployed to law enforcement and phone carriers so they can use it live on their networks.