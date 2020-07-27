Robocalls rebounding in NC after dip during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, robocalls actually dropped a bit, giving everyone a break.

Now, they’re on the rise again. Although there is new technology out there to fight the calls, there are some robocalls that are legal and you can expect to get more of them in the next few months.

The robocall is the scurge of the mobile phone industry and companies know it.

“There’s recognition by the industry that robocalls have hit a point where they’re one of, if not the, most annoying aspects of having cellphone service,” CNET’s Roger Cheng told CBS News.

But, those robocalls backed off a bit during the pandemic, because just like everything else — the call centers that created them had to shut down for a while.

The spam blocking service YouMail says robocalls dropped 40 percent between February and April, but as the economy began reopening the numbers began creeping back up.

By June, YouMail estimated, 45 percent of those robocalls were scams.

But what is a robocall?

In North Carolina, it’s defined as “an automated dialing device.” Usually, the call also contains a recorded message.

But, there’s a loophole in the state law allowing certain kinds of robocalls.

“In North Carolina, some robocalls are permitted as long as there is a live voice preceding the recorded message,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

As it gets closer to Election Day, politicians will take advantage of that loophole.

Stein said you can also robocall in North Carolina if you are doing a poll or it’s a political communication or a free speech issue.

Although the attorney general encourages people to report robocalls, you can’t complain about those type of calls, because they are perfectly legal.

In the meantime, many mobile carriers now offer technology that verifies a number is real and not spoofed, but some wonder if all that new tech work.

“I think you are going to see a continued cat and mouse game here where scammers will work to get ahead of these systems, then carriers will try to counteract that, said CNET’s Cheng.

But, he also believes mobile carriers realize they need to gain control over the biggest annoyance among their customers.

“The fact that these carriers are all on the same page definitely gives me some hope that the volume of robocalls will go down,” he said.

There is a verification technology nick-named “STIR/SHAKEN” which will stop spoofed numbers. The FCC wants it implemented.

STIR stands for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited and SHAKEN is an acronym for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs.

In effect, it is a digital fingerprint for a phone call, a fingerprint that must be verified from the start of the call, right through to the end receiver.

But, it only works effectively if all carriers adopt the technology.

If a carrier isn’t using that technology, the so-called electronic fingerprint can’t be fully verified.

