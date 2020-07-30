Safe and affordable: IIHS, Consumer Reports compile list of best cars for teen drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Buying a car for a teen driver can be difficult. Parents are often torn between price and safety. Two major organizations have teamed up to create a list of vehicles that will help parents find cars that are safe and affordable.

Lots of teens are distracted while driving. Crashes happen more often with teens than any other category of drivers. Studies show 16 and 17-year-olds are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash. That’s why a vehicle that helps prevent a crash is necessary for a teenager.

“When a parent is looking for a vehicle for a teen, they should get as much safety as they can with the budget they have,” said David Harkey, who is the president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To help accomplish that, the IIHS and Consumer Reports teamed up to create a list of the best cars for teens. Hackey said the listed vehicles work better for teens than other cars on the market for a handful of reasons.

“They include one of the big safety features that became mandatory in 2012: electronic stability control,” Harkey said. The vehicles also meet Consumer Reports criteria for handling and braking.

In addition, the IIHS conducted six different types of crash tests on the vehicles.

Reliability was another key component in the ratings.

“You do not want your teen to be stranded,” Harkey said.

The list of best vehicles for teens contains 43 models considered best choices for your kid. They range in price from $7,000 to almost $20,000.

Harkey also said the two agencies worked to make sure none of the vehicles on the list were too powerful for teen drivers.

“One thing we do not include are those that have a lot of horsepower,” he said. “We also don’t include sports cars.”

