RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Protecting cyclists from collisions with automobiles—it may be getting better with some vehicles that use automated collision avoidance systems.

In our April story, CBS 17’s Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia told you that collisions between cyclists and SUVs were much more serious and deadly than those involving bicycle riders struck by standard-sized automobiles.

One of the reasons was the design of the SUV, which sits higher off the ground.

Also, the front end of SUVs tends to be a bit flatter and that doesn’t bode well for bike riders.

“Instead of rolling the bicyclist over the top, they throw them forward onto the ground where of course, they could then be run over by the decelerating vehicle,” said Sam Monfort of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Some vehicles with automatic emergency braking for pedestrians hold out hope for keeping cyclists safer.

Back in April, we learned many vehicles with those systems didn’t work that well when it came to cyclists.

However, Subaru has a system called EYESIGHT which the IHHS says in its earlier versions prevented some types of bike crashes.

“If they (bike riders) were moving in the same direction as you or were coming towards you, Subaru’s system did a good job at detecting those kinds of crashes,” said IIHS Vice President of Research Jessica Cicchino. “It was designed to detect those parallel configuration crashes.”

“It didn’t do as good of a job at detecting crossing crashes where a cyclist is going in front of the vehicle,” she added.

Recently, the IIHS says the carmaker has updated its system, and it now looks promising for detecting crossing crashes too.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to see better effects on cyclist crashes overall as these systems get more and more capable,” said Cicchino.

Research indicates that crossing crashes account for the majority of accidents involving bicyclists in both the US and Europe, so having systems that can detect those incidents is important for cyclist safety.

Cicchino believes it’s an improvement that will catch on with other car makers.

“We have seen other manufacturers follow suit in recent years with systems that can detect cyclists,” she said. “It’ll still be some time before these systems are more and more common in the fleet.”

That’s because the average car is kept on the road for about 10 years, so it’s also up to cyclists to push for safer bike-riding environments.

“We have to remember that we still need to be improving the roadways for cyclists and improving the infrastructure for cyclists as well,” said Cicchino. “We don’t want to hang our hat only on vehicle improvements.”

Crash technology is just one aspect of making roads safer for cyclists.

Those who ride bikes need to mitigate their risks by practicing safe cycling, such as wearing helmets and using reflective gear when riding at night.