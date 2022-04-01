RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When it comes to staying safe during a car crash, the seatbelt plays a vital role, but it only works if you’re wearing it.

The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety said a lot of cars have feeble or inadequate warnings when it comes alerting drivers that seat belts aren’t buckled.

The seatbelt came of age in the mid-1960s. Today, statistics indicate 90 percent of people use them.

If that belt is not used, federal officials said, you are 30-times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash.

Cars of the 1950s and early 1960s had no seat belts or any safety features to speak of. The result of a crash in vehicles of that era was often deadly.

“I know we’ve added lots of airbags and improved vehicle structure over the years, but the seat belt remains your most important feature,” said IIHS president David Harkey.

In a recent IIHS crash test, it drove an SUV into a barrier. The front occupant was belted and protected from the impact. However, the rear passenger was not, and he was thrown about vehicle’s interior by the force of the crash.

A 2019 pre-pandemic study showed 47 percent of people killed in car accidents were not wearing a seatbelt.

The IIHS believes better seat belt warning tones would help.

Harkey said the biggest problem with seat belt alert systems is many automakers are doing the bare minimum required by the government.

Federal standards require a 4 to 8 second alert tone and a 30 second visual reminder.

The IIHS wants automakers to beat those standards by making those alert tones last at least 90 seconds and be loud enough to be heard over the ambient noise of a moving vehicle.

“We want that sound to be annoying enough that it encourages you to reach over — grab that belt and buckle it,” Harkey said.

The institute tested 26 SUVs for seat belt reminders and found only two earned good or acceptable ratings.

They were the Subaru Ascent and Forester. They featured audible alerts that the human ear perceives as about four-times louder than the ambient vehicle noise at both test speeds.

Their alerts did not end until the offending belt was fastened. Those SUV models also met all the other requirements for both front and rear reminders.

The IIHS says in future tests for Top Safety Picks it will now require automakers meet its new test standards.

To earn a good rating, a seat belt reminder system must generate an audible signal and visual alert on the dashboard display, overhead panel, or center console when the vehicle is moving at least 6 mph.

The system must also detect an unbelted occupant in one of the front-row seating positions or the unfastening of a second-row belt that was previously buckled.

Harkey says changes to the warning systems should be easy for automakers.

“We think automakers will quickly respond because this is something that can be fixed through a software change,” he said.

The institute believes with better warning chimes, more than 1,500 lives annually could be saved.