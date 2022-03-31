RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A scam is circulating involving cellphones across the country, and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cell phone number.

Cellphone carriers and the government are trying to figure out where this scam text is originating and what the scammers are trying to accomplish.

The text message has a link, which leads you to a Russian website.

The message tells you to click a link because it’s “a gift for paying your March phone bill,” but the text shows it is coming from your own phone number.

“I have received a few of those in the last few days,” said Raleigh resident Erik Fredsell.

The messages first started showing up on phones using Verizon’s service.

Today, a CBS 17 viewer told Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia she got one of the text messages on her phone, which uses Straight Talk as the carrier.

The messages are causing concern for those who get them.

Chris Welch is an editor/reviewer for The Verge. He told CBS News, “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that.”

Raleigh resident Dan Edwards doesn’t trust unsolicited texts and says he ignores them.

“I would delete the message,” said Edwards. “I don’t trust where its coming from.”

Welch, however, did click on the link.

“In my case took me to Channel One Russia, which is a state media TV network,” he said.

Others also report the link taking them to the same website, which offers clips of Russian news and TV shows.

So what’s at play with this link? Verizon and the feds both want to know.

Verizon said in a statement:

“We are actively working with others in our industry and with U.S. Law Enforcement…We have no indication of any Russian involvement.”

Some experts fear it’s some sort of test-run by the Russians for a future cyberattack.

Even if the messages aren’t from the Russians, cybersecurity experts we spoke with said the Russians are looking to infect our phones and computers with malware.

“You’ve probably heard of robocalls, “It’ll be a mass campaign like that.” said cybersecurity expert Craig Petronella. “These are effective methods of distributing malware bad files and data destruction.”

So, what would the Russians do in a cyberattack? Rob Downs, the CEO of Managed IT Solutions in Raleigh said, “They’re looking to disable systems and take them offline for an extended period of time.”

Both experts told CBS 17 the average person should take steps to secure their personal computers, phones, and important data.

Petronella called the concern of a Russian cyberattack in America an “11” on a scale of 1-to-10.

Downs said although an attack may not be directed at you personally, you could become collateral damage as the result of a Russian cyberattack.

Although experts caution not to click the link in this most recent mystery text message, if you get one of those texts–the feds want to know about it.

Before you delete it, forward it via text to the Federal Trade Commission at 7726, which is the numerical equivalent of the word SPAM.