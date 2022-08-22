RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Criminals are taking advantage of a piece of online technology designed to make our lives easier.

Bridal and baby registries run by Amazon are now targets of scammers who use them to help steal your identity– or that of your unborn child.

Bridal registries and baby shower registries help us celebrate with the happy couple, but criminals have turned some of those registries into something sinister.

“What they care about is getting your information so they can impersonate you,” said James Lee of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Amazon’s online Bridal and baby registries are particularly problematic.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia found out how easy it is to access information on those sites without even creating an account.

He picked a random name and typed it into the page’s search box. It revealed scores of couples with that same name.

The listing showed first and last names of both partners, as well as the wedding date and where it’s going to take place– all of which is valuable information to scammers.

“They want to use that information they got from a registry and from an identity marketplace or data breach and use that to impersonate you in a new account to make money or to hide money they’ve stolen elsewhere,” said Lee.

Finding out you’ve been impersonated online can be a hit or miss.

“It’s very difficult to find out someone has created a new you,” said Lee.

Identity theft from a baby registry can create even deeper problems for victims.

“The effects of an ID crime committed against a child can be lifelong,” said Lee.

To see if Amazon’s baby registry was as vulnerable as its bridal registry, Sbraccia picked a random name at for his test.

The baby registry search revealed the first and last name of many couples with that name, as well as where they live and also the expected arrival date.

Theft of an unborn or infant child’s identity gives criminals years of use with that identity.

“If you’re a child it can be decades before anyone finds out, said Lee, “At that point it’s difficult to undo the damage.”

Lee said once a child’s identity is stolen and replicated by scammers for criminal purposes, it can create all manner of problems for the, including lost job opportunities or even delay their entry into college.

Before you post information on a public registry, experts advise you stop and take a minute to think about the consequences if that info were to get into the wrong hands.

Then once you’ve considered the ramifications, perhaps you’ll decide you don’t want to post that information unsecured out in public.