RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The text generating robot known as ChatGPT is sweeping across the Internet with its abilities to write essays, and generally make us more productive.

However, the program is also becoming a scammers delight as they find ways to impersonate the program’s name to put malware on your devices.

Social media is filled with ads right now pushing you to all sorts of apps that are treading on the name of ChatGPT to get you to download them. Most of those apps are free and that’s part of the lure.

“Scammers know that we don’t like to wait and we don’t like to pay,’’ said Ally Armeson who is the Program Director of the Cybercrime Support Network.

“That’s a perfect opportunity to slide in and offer something quicker and cheaper. It’s age-old tactics, just with a new technology, a new medium.”

Security experts have discovered a lot of the fake ChatGPT apps contain malware.

“It kind of just damages your computer or it gives hackers access to your personal information.’’ said Armeson.

She says the malware in the fake apps could do anything.

“The sky’s the limit. You know, a worm, a virus, ransomware, it could be anything, anything that they want,” she said.

Just this past week, we saw how malware in the Raleigh Housing Authority’s computer system shut it down in a Ransomware attack that still has them offline trying to fix it.

In the case of the Fake ChatGPT apps—even the app stores have problems controlling them.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia wanted to know ifapp stores are doing any kind of verification to determine if the apps are free of malware or are the stores just letting the apps into their portals to be downloaded.

“They’re doing the best they can,” said Armeson. “But they’re getting inundated.”

“These scammers are relentless,’’ she said. “They’re really good, too.”

Armeson believes most of the scammer apps are getting sifted out, “but some are slipping through the cracks just because of the sheer volume of it.”

You need to know that right now Open AI, which developed ChatGPT, has not released an app version of their software.

“Go to Open AI’s official website,” said Armeson. “If they’re putting out an official chat app, they’re going to let us know on their website.”

CBS 17 wanted to know how we should deal with all the ads and offers to download these kinds of apps.

“For now, ignore it. It’s fake,” said Armeson. “There is no chat app. The only way you can utilize it is through their official website,”

Open AI has applied for a trademark for the term “GPT” (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) in an effort to try and slow down the counterfeiters using its name, but getting that official brand recognition is still months away.