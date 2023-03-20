RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest trend in social media is paying to get your account verified, but that may not be such a good idea.

Criminals are exploiting that verification process and have devised various ways to use that process to take over people’s accounts.

Social media platforms say verification is the way of the future.

“It sets a dangerous precedent,’’ said Eva Velasquez, the CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Social media is free because you are the customer. The companies use their platforms to extract all sorts of data about you, so in a way, you’re already paying for it.

Now, they’re asking you to pay for verification.

“The security features in any of the platforms that we use, that should be a part of the embedded system,” said Velasquez. “This should be part of the design. Not something, not an extra feature, that we pay more to receive.”

Right now, the general public has no idea how these verification processes work behind the scenes.

“It remains to be seen how robust these verification processes are going to be,” said Velasquez.

Because social media is now touting verifications, scammers are using that to their advantage because users may grow complacent.

“If it’s verified, they (users) may not do their due diligence when they’re engaging with those accounts,” said Velasquez. “That’s a big problem.”

“We already have enough challenges with social media account takeover and phishing being the tactic used,” she said. “If we lend any undeserving credibility to additional social media accounts, that’s simply going to put more fuel on the fire of social media account takeovers.

In 2022, the number of social media account takeover reports spiked 288 percent — affecting untold numbers of people, according to The Identity Theft Resource Center.

Velasquez says lawmakers also need to address the issue of regulating how social media platforms use the data they collect.

“Everybody falls back to the existing regulations,” said Velasquez. “But as these platforms get more and more integrated into our daily lives, as they collect more data about us, as we use them for things like payments and its sensitive data, we need to rekindle that conversation.”

As the verification movement grows, we’ll be under more pressure to participate.

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Velasquez for advice to consumers considering paying for this kind of verification service.

“When you see these verified accounts, please don’t give them any more credibility than you would any other account at this point, because you really don’t know how robust that process is,” said Velasquez.

Eventually, this trend could lead to pay-to-play for all social media use by everyone who wants to use any kind of social media for any purpose — giving those who pay more a better advantage over those who pay less.

It’s a slippery slope.