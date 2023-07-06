RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new warning tonight about criminals trying to use the recent Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness to defraud you.

The Federal Trade Commission says those schemers are posing as government officials to trick you.

The FTC says schemers will use phone calls to pose as officials from the U.S. Department Of Education offering loan forgiveness deals.

Following the recent Supreme Court decision, the president made this promise to create some sort of forgiveness.

“We need to find a new way, and we’re moving as fast as we can,” said Biden.

The FTC says criminals are counting on your confusion about that statement to trick you into thinking they are offering real loan forgiveness and the Better Business Bureau says those schemers can be convincing.

“The BBB has seen a lot of cases now where scammers will promise fast student loan, total student loan forgiveness, and all you do is have to pay them a small fee,” said the BBB’s Nick Hill.

That’s a red flag right there. You should never have to pay for any kind of loan forgiveness.

When the bad guys contact you, they’ll try and squeeze as much info out of you as possible.

“You shouldn’t give them any sort of personal information,” said Hill. “Be especially wary if someone is asking you straightforwardly to provide you with something like your Social Security or your bank account numbers.”

They’ll tell you the clock is running, and time is of the essence. That‘s one of their common tricks.

“Scammers always try to create a sense of urgency,” said Hill. “Unfortunately for people who have student loan debt, you know, they’re already put in a stressful enough situation.”

“When scammers push that sense of fear, that sense of urgency, that just makes the situation more difficult for them,” he said.

If your financial situation is in bad shape there are income-based plans from the federal government as well as loan forgiveness programs for those employed in public service that can help.

Also, you can go to the website StudentAid and use their loan simulator to determine if a different repayment plan better meets your needs or if consolidation might help.

“Student loan forgiveness requires a lot of paperwork and a lot of time,” said Hill. “That’s why you have to be especially aware if somebody is promising that they can get it done fast.”

Also, never give anyone the power of attorney to negotiate on your behalf. A fraudster can use that to not only take over your loans but create all sorts of financial problems for you.