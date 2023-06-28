PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Imposters posing as Chatham County deputies are trying to extort money from people claiming they missed jury duty.

As a result, the sheriff there is issuing a warning about the scheme.

It begins with a phone call supposedly from a Chatham County ‘Deputy’ saying you’re going to be arrested because you missed a jury duty summons.

The caller says the problem can be fixed for hundreds of dollars in cash in the form of a gift card transfer.

Sherriff Mike Roberson said the scammers usually say something like, “For you not to get arrested, you need to you need to get this gift card and give it to me over the phone.”

The scammer will use the name of a real Chatham County deputy, so if you look up the name online it appears legit.

The scammers also put you under time pressure to intimidate you into paying.

“They’ll keep you on the phone while you’re doing it so that you don’t hang up, so that you can’t ask someone else what you should do,” said Roberson. “They don’t want you to call someone else, so they get you hooked like that.”

It’s that intimidation that works, as I’ve reported previously when talking to jury scam victims

“They said they were watching me at every moment,” said jury scam victim Dee Johnson. “It was terrible.”

Roberson told Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia how it really works if you miss jury duty.

“You would get a summons to come back to court and a deputy would show up with a piece of paper saying, when you need to be at court,” he said. “That rarely happens either.”

“We’re never going to come to your house and take money,” said the sheriff.”

The real fine for missing jury duty is no more than $50 according to NC law and the notification you’ve missed jury duty is sent via first class US mail.

If you get a call saying you’ve missed jury duty:

Don’t be intimidated or pressured

Never pay anything via a money card

Don’t divulge any personal information

If you get a missed jury duty call, hang up and call the local sheriff’s office using the number found online—not one provided by the supposed “deputy” calling you. That’s because scammers can “spoof” a number to make it look legit while actually having it go to their call center.

The sheriff’s office can confirm it’s a scam.