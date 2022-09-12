RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail.

It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation.

The scam is effective because many people don’t understand how the judicial process works and in the case of the 23 yr-old victim, she was ready to give up hundreds of dollars until her mother intervened.

It began with a phone call supposedly from a Wake County ‘Deputy’ saying the 23-yr-old was going to be arrested because she had missed a jury duty summons.

The caller said she could fix it, for cash as CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia heard in a recording of the scam call provided by the victim’s mother.

A man identifying himself as a Wake County Deputy told the victim, “The way our system works is only you can make the payments. You’ve got to obtain a voucher. It’s called a MoneyPak voucher.”

When her daughter got the call, Tamika Williams had her put it on speaker.

“He got her to believe she’d done something wrong,” she said.

The scammer wanted $900 in MoneyPak prepaid debit cards.

“You’re going to have to get two of them and apply the cash amount of $500 to one and $450 to the second one,” he said.

“The fake officer played on her naiveite and understanding of how the court system works when you are actually summoned for jury duty,’’ said Williams.

The scam caller kept insisting Williams’ daughter meet him outside the Wake County Justice Center to make the transaction—using high pressure tactics to convince her.

“I have the authority to either process the warrant for your daughter’s arrest or I can put a hold on it which I’m doing right now until she gets up here and resolves this,’’ he said.

Williams resolved it by calling the sheriff’s office while her daughter was on the phone with the so-called deputy. The sheriff’s office reassured Williams it was a scam.

At that point, in the 20 minute recording, she let the scammer know she was on to him.

“I just talked to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and they said you were a liar,” she told the caller. “Shame on you!”

Williams says she provided CBS 17 with the audio of the call because she wants people to know how these scammers work, and how you can protect yourself.

The most important thing, independently verify who is calling you by going directly to the law enforcement agency using a number you look up, not a number provided by the caller.